The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello denounced the former president of Colombia, Iván Duque for planning a false flag attack on the Venezuelan far-right politician María Corina Machado.

“Yesterday this gentleman [Duque] claimed that he had received information from within the SEBIN [Bolivarian National Intelligence Service] that there was going to be an attack on María Corina Machado. What are you planning, Duque?” Cabello commented on Wednesday, March 27, during the 470th edition of his program Con el Mazo Dando.

In this regard, Cabello pointed to Duque’s links with drug trafficking and organized crime with United States’ backing, and his experience in the creation of false narratives. He was partially responsible for the more than 6,000 young Colombians who had been murdered by the Colombian army under the false pretense that they were criminals.

Cabello added that it was Duque “who plotted the assassination of the president of Haiti [Jovenel Moïse].”

The PSUV leader also referred to the fact that Machado cannot register for the July 28 presidential election because she is legally disqualified from holding public office.

He added that her claim that there can be no election without her is a lie against the country’s electorate.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

