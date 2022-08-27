Venezuela has regained definitive control of the PDVSA subsidiary Monómeros after being allowed to register the representatives of the new board of directors formalized by Petroquímicos de Venezuela (Pequiven), the governing authority of the PDVSA subsidiary.

The process was carried out before the Barraquilla Chamber of Commerce, in the Colombian city where Monómeros is located. The Chamber had previously refused to allow the procedure. However, it was obliged to allow it this time, given that Colombian President Gustavo Petro already announced that his government recognizes the authority of Pequiven over Monómeros.

The members of the new board of directors of Monómeros are Luis Enrique Molina, Heifred Segovia, Eduardo Fernández Anaya, Mary Yerman Nava, and Genesis Ron Solano.

The substitute members are Rosa Díaz, Ninoska Rodríguez, Nohemy Rodríguez, Marco Aurelio Piñero, Sergio Arias, and Graed García Bocaranda.

Luis Enrique Molina, Pequiven’s vice president of operations, will be the chairperson of the board.

The new general manager, who will have operational control of Monómeros, will be engineer Iván Sánchez Hernández.

#Supertablazo Venezuela recupera control de #Monómeros: Cámara de Comercio de #Barranquilla inscribe (25AGO) nueva junta directiva (5 principales y 5 suplentes) y el gerente general (Ing. Iván Sánchez Hernández) designados por gobierno de @NicolasMaduro.

Aquí el certificado👇👇 pic.twitter.com/J0Ib3CoW9R — La Tabla (@latablablog) August 25, 2022

The Barranquilla Chamber of Commerce has 48 hours to accept the registration of the minutes of the meeting of Pequiven, in which the appointment of the new board is recorded. In case of a rejection, Pequiven would raise an appeal before the body.

Last week, in a Colombia-Venezuela business forum held in Cúcuta, 200 businesspeople and authorities from the governments of Venezuela and Colombia participated.

At this meeting, Colombian Ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti declared that the procedure for the return of Monómeros to Venezuela was approved by President Petro. If the Barranquilla Chamber rejects that procedure, the Colombian government would resort to the hierarchical administrative authority, the Superintendence of Companies (Supersociedades).

The return of Monómeros to Venezuela is one of the principal promises that Petro made since winning the presidential election, as part of the reestablishment of bilateral relations.

Another interest of both governments is the commercial reopening of the border, which has been closed for seven years.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

