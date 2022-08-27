On Thursday, August 25, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro referred to the recent rise in the black market exchange rate of the US dollar, pointing out that it is a “fictitious rise.” He urged the Venezuelan people to keep up their fighting spirit and not be scammed by the sudden rise in the parallel exchange rate. He called on both the people and the merchants to maintain “maximum awareness,” and emphasized that the price of the dollar as fixed by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) must be respected.

“I ask the people for maximum awareness. I ask the merchants, maximum awareness. And the people: keep up the fighting spirit and do not let yourself be robbed by the parallel dollar rate,” President Maduro said during an event on tourism held in the beaches of Adícora, Falcón state.

He reminded everyone that the BCV’s exchange rate is a legal rate, governed by market rules, and that it is not a fixed rate. “Theoreticians and analysts, do not come to me with tales,” he said.

The president pointed out that the economy has been recovering and that the country has been “coming out of the abyss of the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.” He added further that inflation has slowed down, a new exchange system has been created “which has worked well,” but then “a group of unscrupulous people comes along to trigger the parallel dollar rate in a fictitious, false way… unscrupulous merchants come to rob the town. I urge the people not to fall for it!”

He asked everyone to help the country recover, and that “no one should come to sabotage the people.”

