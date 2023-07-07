Colombian President Gustavo Petro has signed a decree announcing a formal ceasefire with the guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN). The ceasefire will come into effect on August 3, 2023 and will last until January 29, 2024.

The decree also stipulates that the ceasefire may be extended as agreed upon by the parties. Similarly, its continuity is contingent on the fulfillment of the agreements and protocols approved by the Peace Talks.

“The Bilateral and Temporary National Ceasefire may be extended after evaluation of the Peace Talks, based on the reports of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, and in accordance with what has been agreed upon by the parties,” the decree states.

#ÚLTIMAHORA ❗️Medios: Gustavo Petro firma decreto que oficializa el cese al fuego bilateral con el ELN pic.twitter.com/BzdNaiMjwA — Sepa Más (@Sepa_mass) July 6, 2023

The decree further establishes that starting from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, Colombian military and police operations against ELN members participating in the peace process will be suspended, within the framework of the ceasefire and the corresponding protocols.

The purpose of the decree is to “improve the humanitarian situation of the peoples and territories [affected by the war], as well as to generate conditions for the civilian population to exercise their rights and freedoms, with emphasis on the most vulnerable people.

“This agreement also aims at avoiding incidents that may jeopardize compliance with the ceasefire, including the medical, public health, and humanitarian missions that serve all parties,” the decree highlights.

Monitoring and Verification Mechanism

With the signing of the decree, the Colombian government and the ELN will have to finalize the protocols of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism and the regulations of the National Participation Committee by August 3.

Said mechanism will consist of 29 verification bodies (20 local, eight regional, and one national), comprised of members of the UN Verification Mission, representatives of the Colombian government and the ELN, accompanying members from the Catholic Church, and representatives of the guarantor countries.

ELN announces cessation of offensive operations

The ELN has announced the cessation of all offensive and intelligence operations against military and police forces nationwide between July 6 and August 3, as part of the bilateral ceasefire agreement.

However, the ELN ordered its members “to maintain all defense and security devices to respond to threats or attacks by any armed group or entity” against its units or the civilian population.

The Colombian government and the ELN reached a finalized ceasefire agreement in Havana in early June. This agreement was achieved during the closing of the third round of Colombian peace talks, which were resumed by the Petro government and the ELN in November 2022.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.