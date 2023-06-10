June 10, 2023
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) and ELN Commander Antonio García (right) shake hands after signing the ceasefire agreement, while Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel (center) claps. Photo: Presidency of Colombia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) and ELN Commander Antonio García (right) shake hands after signing the ceasefire agreement, while Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel (center) claps. Photo: Presidency of Colombia.