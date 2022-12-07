On December 15, Venezuela and Colombia will reopen vehicular passage through the Tienditas International Bridge.

The information was released by Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti, who indicated that the Tienditas International Bridge will be reopened after the Venezuelan government completes the infrastructure to make it functional.

“On December 15, it will be authorized after the Venezuelan government finishes completing the infrastructure to allow for it,” Benedetti said on social media. “The government of Gustavo Petro continues to promote economic and social integration.”

El 15 de diciembre queda habilitado el puente de Tienditas (entre Norte de Santander y Táchira) después de que el gobierno de Venezuela terminara de completar la infraestructura para activarlo. El gobierno de @petrogustavo sigue impulsando la integración económica y social. — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) December 5, 2022

The work needed to revive the bridge will be gradual and concurrent with the work already started in September with the opening of the border through the Simón Bolívar Bridge.

The pedestrian passage over the bridge was already authorized, but vehicles remained restricted until September 26, when trucks were allowed to pass.

The Tienditas bridge connects the Venezuelan state of Táchira with the Colombian department of Norte de Santander and is the widest binational structure, measuring 42 meters.

The decision to reopen the border was born as a decisive step in the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Venezuela after Gustavo Petro’s victory in Colombia’s presidential elections.

In October, the Colombian president ordered the closure of the numerous informal crossings known as “trails” that still exist on the border between the two countries.

Petro stated that the expected economic impact of the complete reopening of the border has not been notable nor lucrative since the merchandise trade still goes through the trails.

“We opened the bridge, we fought, we paid the political cost, and the economy continues to go through the trail because there, uniformed officers and officials from there and here, are collecting the commission,” Petro said.

