On Monday, December 5, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the credentials of the new ambassador of Syria to Venezuela, Kenan Zaher Al Deen, in Miraflores Palace, Caracas.

Zaher Al Deen is an economist and has held diplomatic and consular positions representing Syria in the United Arab Emirates (2020-2022), Bahrain (2018-2020), Venezuela (2013-2016), Türkiye (2011-2012) and China (2003-2008).

Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and First Lady Cilia Flores de Maduro, amongst other executive branch authorities, were present in the Venezuelan delegation.

On the Syrian side, Secretary-General of the Baath Arab Socialist Party in Venezuela Reyad Ercheid, President of FEARAB Venezuela Zaid Al Hamad and President of the Syrian-Venezuelan Businessmen’s Council Michel Mazloum were present.

Venezuela and Syria have 75 years of ongoing diplomatic relations, which have only improved since the Bolivarian Revolution in 1999 and have resulted in the signing of different political, economic, commercial, tourism and cultural agreements.

Both nations have been the victims of multiple attacks and the illegal imposition of coercive measures promoted by the US government with the aim of overthrowing their legitimately elected presidents, Bashar Al-Assad and Nicolás Maduro.

(Alba Ciudad) by Nadesjka Landaeta

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

