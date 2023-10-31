The right took a step forward in most cities and departments in Colombia’s regional and local elections this Sunday. Despite the results, President Gustavo Petro stated that he will work with the elected governors.

The right won in Bogotá and Cundinamarca with the candidates Carlos Fernando Galán and Jorge Rey and in Medellín and Antonio, where Federico Gutiérrez and Julián Rendón were elected.

Meanwhile, in Barranquilla and Atlántico, Alejandro Char won as mayor and Eduardo Verano ascended to the governorship. In Valle del Cauca and Cali, Clara Luz Roldán and Dilian Francisca Toro were elected, respectively. Finally, in Cali, the Colombians elected Alejandro Éder as mayor.

Gustavo Petro’s Historic Pact party triumphed in Nariño, Cauca, Casanare, Puerto Carreño, Puerto Carreño, Magdalena, Chocó and Quibdó; Vaúpes and Mitú; and Amazonas and Leticia.

Petro stated that despite the results, his duty as ruler is to respect and abide by the popular will. He highlighted that “the Colombian people voted in peace.”

“They speak about my political defeat, and I only tell you one piece of information: the political forces that triumphed in my presidential campaign won in seven departments. Four years ago, we only affected one,” said Petro.

In addition, he congratulated the newly elected governors and urged them to work to jointly build a country that combats corruption and injustice. In that sense, he announced that they will meet in the coming days.

“Today, democracy spoke out and it is our duty as leaders to abide and respect the voice of the people,” said President Petro.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.