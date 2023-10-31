Some 450 tanker trucks were purchased by Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) with the aim of guaranteeing an optimal and reliable supply of fuel throughout Venezuela.

The information was announced by the vice president of commerce and national supply of PDVSA, Juan Carlos Díaz, who detailed that of the 450 tankers that PDVSA acquired, the first 100 were delivered to the workers of the National Transportation Company (ENT).

Diaz highlighted that the delivery of these tankers was possible thanks to the agreements that President Nicolás Maduro promoted with China.

President Maduro carried out a historic tour of China last September, in which he strengthened various agreements between both nations.

450 nuevas cisternas para el transporte de combustible fueron adquiridas este año por Petróleos de Venezuela. Las primeras 100 ya han sido entregadas a los trabajadores de la Empresa Nacional de Transporte (ENT), filial de PDVSA. pic.twitter.com/fNJvEB5KEq — PDVSA (@PDVSA) October 30, 2023

Furthermore, in recent days PDVSA, announced that the company Petro China International Corp. Ltd. acquired one million barrels of Venezuelan oil and settled the transaction in digital yuan through the Shanghai Oil and Natural Gas Exchange.

This transaction was carried out as part of the administration’s achievements in renewing Venezuela’s economy as it faces an ongoing economic siege from the US and its allies.

“This international contract represents a new advance in the process of progressive de-dollarization of energy trade, an international trend in which Venezuela is also included due to its advantages for financial and technological sovereignty,” wrote PDVSA in a public statement.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

