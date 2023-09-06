September 6, 2023
Comedian Benjamín Rausseo, also known as "Er Conde," posing in front of an onion field in Quibor, Lara state in 2018. Photo: X/@ErGuacharo/File photo.

Comedian Benjamín Rausseo, also known as "Er Conde," posing in front of an onion field in Quibor, Lara state in 2018. Photo: X/@ErGuacharo/File photo.