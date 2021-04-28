Commander Ceballos: Venezuela Continues to Strengthen Military Presence in Apure

The Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Admiral Remigio Ceballos, highlighted this Tuesday, April 27, that the Venezuelan Army (FANB) will continue to increase the deployment of forces in Apure state to expel Colombian narco-paramilitary groups, drug traffickers and terrorists, to whom they have dealt heavy blows. Ceballos confirmed that the FANB will continue combat operations until they are all expelled from Venezuelan territory.

Through his Twitter account @CeballosIchaso, Admiral Remigio Ceballos wrote that the security of the nation, and the defense of all Venezuelans, is the responsibility of the State.

Desde Apure continuamos incrementando el pie de fuerza ejecutando operaciones para combatir y expulsar a los grupos irregulares narcotraficantes terroristas colombianos a quienes hemos dado fuertes golpes y seguiremos luchando hasta expulsarlos a todos! pic.twitter.com/3fSHz3OEUo — A/J REMIGIO CEBALLOS (@CeballosIchaso) April 27, 2021

“Nothing will impede the victorious progress of the Homeland,” wrote Ceballos. “The FANB, together with the people, will always triumph with its experience, its courage, and perseverance. We will destroy the enemy of Venezuela.”

He also pointed out that the Liberator Simón Bolívar taught that the Homeland is a sacred fire that cannot be extinguished, and that it requires great sacrifices.

“The heroism of our soldiers reflects their high morale and commitment to the defense of Venezuela,” he added.

La seguridad de la nación es responsabilidad del Estado,su defensa de todos los venezolanos y venezolanas Nada detendrá la marcha victoriosa de la Patria. La #FANB junto al Pueblo triunfará siempre con su experiencia, su valor y constancia destruiremos al enemigo de Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/lkHLLx9Azm — A/J REMIGIO CEBALLOS (@CeballosIchaso) April 27, 2021

Featured image: More Venezuelan troops were deployed in Apure state to expel Colombian narco-terrorist groups. Photo courtesy of CEOFANB.

