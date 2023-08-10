The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has signed a cooperation and exchange agreement with the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

On Tuesday, August 8, Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of PUV, signed the agreement on behalf of the party. For PCC, the agreement was signed by the secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda.

According to the signatories, this agreement is aimed at strengthening friendship, dialogue and communication between the two organizations, in addition to reciprocal learning and political trust.

Se firma el Acuerdo de Intercambio y Cooperación entre el Partido Comunista de Cuba y el @PartidoPSUV, suscrito por la parte cubana por el Secretario de Organización del CCPCC, @DrRobertoMOjeda y por la parte venezolana por el Primer Vicepresidente del PSUV @dcabellor#Cuba pic.twitter.com/yOLHurXFmT — Partido Comunista de Cuba (@PartidoPCC) August 8, 2023

Diosdado Cabello stated that it was an honor for him to sign the agreement on behalf of the PSUV, President Nicolás Maduro, and the party’s membership of more than 6 million Venezuelans.

He added that the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela have survived all attacks, and that at this moment they are the lights that illuminate other peoples around the world who want to be free.

Aquí la firma de acuerdo entre el Partido Comunista de Cuba 🇨🇺 y el Glorioso @PartidoPSUV de 🇻🇪. CHÁVEZ y FIDEL en un mismo sendero. Por la soberanía y la dignidad de 2 pueblos hermanos. @dcabellor pic.twitter.com/5qfNsw6n0C — Angelo Rivas R (@AngeloRivasVen) August 9, 2023

He further added that this agreement will help both the PSUV and the PCC, as it will lighten the burden of the paths they have taken together.

“Future expectations are that we will always be united while facing an enemy that we know and that we do not underestimate,” Cabello said.

The PSUV delegation that is visiting Cuba is headed by its first vice-president, Diosdado Cabello, and the other members are the vice-president of organization of PSUV, Pedro Infante; vice-president of formation, Tania Díaz; vice-president of Productive Economy, Jesús Faría; vice-president of Missions and Great Missions, Erika Farias, vice-president of Finance, Yelitze Santaella, and the state liaison of the party in Mérida, Jehyson Guzmán.

Many PSUV supporters complain about the lack of an intensive and comprehensive political training initiative of the party, destined to build solid Marxist-Leninist cadres. No details have been given yet in this regard, but some analysts are of the opinion that this area would be one of those covered by the new agreements.

After their arrival on Monday, August 7, the PSUV delegation visited the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, where they honored the heroes of the Cuban Revolution and Commander Fidel Castro.

The visit of the PSUV delegates will last until Friday, August 11. During this time they will meet with various authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba, with the objective of strengthening inter-party relations.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.