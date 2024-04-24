If the presidential elections were held tomorrow, 53.6% of Venezuelans would vote for the candidate of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Nicolás Maduro, as revealed by the latest study by the polling company Dataviva.

The study was carried out between April 1 and 15, after taking a sample of 1,828 people throughout the country.

According to the pollster Dataviva, if the presidential elections were held tomorrow, 53.6% of those consulted would vote for the current president Nicolás Maduro. Meanwhile, 8.1% would choose the candidate of the right-wing Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD).

Likewise, 9.5% would lean towards other opposition candidates, 9.2% towards another party, and 19.6% of those surveyed say that they still do not know or prefer not to answer.

In another question, 53.4% defined themselves as “supporters of the ruling party” and “pro-Chavista independent,” while 13.3% described themselves as opposition members, 14.2% were neither nor or they did not respond, and 15.2% did not respond.

Acceptance of candidates

Regarding the evaluation of the presidential candidates for the elections on July 28, those consulted gave their opinion as follows:

The candidate Nicolás Maduro has 55.7% acceptance, four times more than the former candidate Manuel Rosales, who had 13.5%.

Subsequently, there is Benjamín Rausseo with 7.1%, Antonio Ecarri with 6.3%, Daniel Ceballos with 3.5%, Luis Eduardo Martínez with 3.3%, Edmundo González Urrutia with 2.7%, and Javier Bertucci with 2.5%.

In the last places are Claudio Fermín with 2.4%, José Brito with 1.9%, and Enrique Márquez with 0.7%.

Participation in the presidential elections

Dataviva also asked respondents about their intention to participate in the presidential elections.

In this regard, 60% said that they would “definitely go to vote”, 23.7% said they would “maybe” go to vote, and 16.3% stated their intention not to vote.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

