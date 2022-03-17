Complaints of Electoral Fraud Grow in Colombia (+Congress)

Merely 48 hours after the legislative elections in the Republic of Colombia, complaints of fraud by various political sectors of the country are growing. More and more facts and figures that show various kinds of irregularities in the parliamentary elections held last Sunday, March 13, are coming to light.

Gustavo Petro, who was a pre-candidate in the presidential primaries of the coalition Pacto Histórico por Colombia (Historical Pact for Colombia), and is already confirmed as one of the candidates for the presidential elections to be held in May, published in his Twitter account reports of irregularities from various voting centers.

He denounced that the electoral registry did not report a total of 1,079 polling stations, even after 2 a.m. on Monday. He also mentioned that in 29,425 polling stations the votes for Pacto Histórico were not counted. Moreover, 801 polling stations were not included in the databases, and in 23,072 centers there was double counting of the votes cast.

Petro said in a tweet, “In one out of every four polling stations, votes for the Pacto Histórico for Congress do not appear, and in one out of every four polling stations for the open lists the votes were doubled by adding the logo and candidate number. Each of these polling stations has to be scrutinized.“

Duplication of votes

Colombian voters reported through social media that the duplication of votes was evident, because the option of voting by logo and by number was allowed to be selected at the same time. In other words, the process allowed one vote for a particular candidate and a second vote for the corresponding political organization.

“What Pacto Histórico detected in 23,072 polling stations is that on the ballots where the logo and the number were marked, the vote was given twice: once for the candidate and once for the party,” explained a supporter of the coalition. “This cannot be allowed. When someone marks logo and number, the vote is only for the candidate.”

With this argument the complainant explained how the conservatives could get so many votes for the Congress.

Gustavo Petro at a polling station in the Puente Aranda sector, Bogotá, to cast his vote on March 13.

