Venezuelan state-owned airline Conviasa made history by registering its first international flight with an all-female crew.

The airline reported through social media, “This Monday, our first all-women international flight crew took off. The Embraer ERJ-190 aircraft, V0 3736, flew the Caracas, Venezuela – Cancún, Mexico route.”

Venezuelan Minister for Transportation and President of Conviasa Ramón Celestino Velásquez stated, “Venezuelan women are taking over the skies,” referring to the first flight crewed solely by women.

The airline stated that the crew was formed by Captain Andrea Palacios, First Officer Jasmín Acosta, cabin chief Maybella Domínguez, flight dispatcher Xayira Ramírez, flight attendant Magaly Vegas, and cabin crew members Fabiola Lugo and Indira Carrero.

“Today, we took off on flight 3736 bound for Cancún, Mexico. What makes this flight wonderful is that it is once again led by women. We are very happy to serve our passengers. Conviasa is inclusion. Conviasa is the pleasure of flying,” said the captain of Conviasa’s Embraer 190, Andrea Palacios.

This comment comes several weeks after another flight with an all-women crew similarly made history on a local route.

On September 16, 2022, two women-Captain Andrea Palacios and First Officer Jazmín Acosta-piloted a Conviasa Embraer E190 aircraft for the first time, .

“This September 16, for the first time in the history of Venezuelan aviation, two women are in command of the Embraer E190 aircraft of Venezuela’s flag air carrier, asserting women’s role in civil aviation. My congratulations to these two revolutionary women, an example of perseverance,” said the president of Conviasa at the time.

