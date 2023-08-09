This Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil met with Alessandro Teixeira, advisor to President of the BRICS’ New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, as part of the meetings held in the context of the Amazon 2023 Summit in Brazil.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—countries with emerging economies and rich natural resources. The emerging group points to a change in world geopolitics.

Venezuela supports BRICS’ with its multipolar approach and the Bolivarian Revolution’s vision of unity, part of Commander Hugo Chávez’s legacy.

The New Development Bank, formerly the BRICS Development Bank, was created in 2014 to finance infrastructure works and promote sustainable development in these and other emerging economies.

Venezuela applied to join the BRICS

During his program Con Maduro+ on August 1, President Nicolás Maduro reported that Venezuela formalized its request to join BRICS.

The BRICS are “the driving force behind the emergence of the multipolar world. Now that the bloc is considering expanding to include new countries, Venezuela has made its entry proposal,” he said.

President Maduro added that he hopes the proposal will be welcomed by China, Brazil, India, South Africa, and Russia so that “Venezuela, happily, sooner rather than later, will join the group dynamic.”

Venezuela at Amazon Summit

Foreign Minister Yván Gil’s visit to Brazil is for Venezuela’s participation in the Amazon Summit 2023. During Vice President Delcy Rodríguez’s speech on Tuesday, August 8, she highlighted the proposals sent by President Nicolás Maduro to contribute to speeding up decisive actions for the sustainable development of the Amazon.

Venezuela proposed actions that integrate economic and sustainable development to restore the vital regeneration of the Amazon region, with the support and unity of all South American countries.

“We call for coordination and unity. Surely unity is the work that binds us for vital regeneration, and we have the responsibility of life itself. Therefore, Venezuela’s message is one of unity, unity and more unity,” Vice President Rodríguez said during her speech.

She presented a concrete plan of action proposed by President Nicolás Maduro for the rescue and defense of the Amazon. The plan contains nine proposals, including creating an ACTO (Amazon Cooperative Treaty Organization) environmental task force for articulation and unity, the reforestation plan zero, the Amazon regeneration plan, and the creation of the Amazon Seed Bank and the Amazon Research Center.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF/BLA

