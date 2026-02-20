The permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, dismissed as “speculations” the media reports about alleged contacts between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a grandson of the Cuban revolutionary leader Raúl Castro. He reaffirmed that Cuba relies “on public and verifiable facts” regarding the bilateral relationship with the US.

In statements on Thursday, February 18, the Cuban diplomat questioned the credibility of publications that lack official confirmation. “The same media outlets later say that they have no confirmation of what they are publishing. Therefore, to me, it sounds like speculation. I base my statements on facts,” said Soberón, referring to a report published by the US portal Axios that claimed that Rubio had held secret conversations with Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, in the context of the growing pressure from Washington on Cuba, which includes new restrictions on oil supply.

The Cuban diplomat did not comment on specific contacts to alleviate the oil blockade, but reiterated that Cuba is “willing to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect, equal conditions, respect for sovereignty, respect for independence, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.”

Soberón emphasized that this position “is not new” and has already allowed “progress in previous stages of the bilateral relationship,” although he maintained that for a dialogue process to prosper “it is necessary for both parties to agree on basic rules that would allow for a serious conversation with real possibilities of progress.”

The statement from the Cuban representative comes after US President Donald Trump asserted on Monday night that his government is holding talks with high-level officials of the Cuban government, despite Havana’s denials.

Regarding the possibility of Mexico playing a mediating role, Soberón expressed gratitude for Mexico’s “historical solidarity” with Cuba, both in sending aid and in diplomatic efforts.

On the other hand, the diplomat stated that any eventual conversation must take place in an atmosphere that allows for progress “without additional pressures” and reiterated that Cuba will not accept external conditions.

Soberón stated that Cuba does not require preconditions for dialogue, but emphasized that it also cannot accept impositions. “We do not impose conditions on anyone, but we also do not accept being imposed upon,” he stated.

The Cuban permanent representative stressed that his country’s willingness to engage in dialogue has been a constant in Cuban foreign policy and that, in previous stages, it allowed for progress in practical agreements with Washington. “History has taught us that dialogue works when it is based on equality and mutual respect, not when there are pressures or impositions,” he said.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ