 Cuba Dismisses Media Speculations About Contact Between Marco Rubio and Raúl Castro’s Relative – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 20, 2026
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro (right). File photo.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro (right). File photo.

Translate »