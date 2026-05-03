The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called on the international community this Saturday to determine whether it will allow Washington to militarily attack his country after the U.S. President, Donald Trump, said he would take control of the island “almost immediately.”

“The president of the U.S. is escalating his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented scale,” Díaz-Canel denounced on social media, adding: “The international community must take note and, together with the people of the U.S., determine whether such a drastic criminal act will be allowed.”

The Cuban president considered that the Trump administration’s threats to Cuba seek only “to satisfy the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group, with yearnings for revenge and domination,” apparently in reference to parts of the Cuban-American community in South Florida.

However, Díaz-Canel added a warning: “No aggressor, however powerful, will find surrender in Cuba.” “They will stumble upon a people determined to defend sovereignty and independence in every inch of national territory,” the Cuban president stated.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla criticized the new coercive measures imposed by US President Donald Trump, calling them “repugnant, curious, and ridiculous.”

He denounced that these actions are a response to the mobilization of Cubans in Havana and the support of more than six million signatures in defense of the homeland. Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that the announcement of these measures coincided with International Workers’ Day, when millions of Cubans protest against the US blockade.

More than six million Cubans expressed their will and patriotic commitment through the “My Signature for the Homeland” initiative, culminating in an event in Havana during International Workers’ Day.

This massive support from various sectors of Cuban society, presented to Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel, rejects the US blockade and the aggressions that limit access to energy supplies. The campaign, which began on April 19, is based on the constitutional duty to defend the nation and responds to what the Cuban government considers a “hybrid war.”

Cubans Reaffirm Commitment to Defend Their Homeland and Sovereignty: President Diaz-Canel Calls To Avoid a US Imperialist Aggression on Cuba

Trump asserted this Friday that he will “take control” of Cuba “almost immediately,” but added that he will first finish the “work” in Iran and move the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier back to the Caribbean Sea.

This same Friday, Washington redoubled sanctions against the island, measures that target the pillars of the Cuban economy, especially the energy, defense, mining, and financial services sectors.

According to the new executive order, any person or company that operates in them or does business with the Cuban government will have their assets in the U.S. completely blocked.

(Telesur)