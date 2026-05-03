The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez (left) and the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne (right). Photo: National Assembly of Venezuela/Antigua and Barbuda High Commission.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez (left) and the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne (right). Photo: National Assembly of Venezuela/Antigua and Barbuda High Commission.