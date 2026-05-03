The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, sent a message of congratulations to the re-elected Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, after his victory in the recent elections was confirmed.

In an official statement on Friday, May 1, Rodríguez highlighted the democratic participation of the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, who went to the polls on Thursday to elect their parliamentary representatives.

The statement added that this electoral result represents a renewal of the people’s trust in Browne’s leadership and guarantees the continuity of his government project.

Rodríguez stated that Venezuela celebrates this victory with genuine appreciation, reaffirming the close political and diplomatic relationship that the two countries have within the framework of regional integration.

She also reiterated the Venezuelan government’s commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that unite the two nations.

In her message, she emphasized Venezuela’s commitment to advancing together on a common agenda oriented toward the development and shared well-being of the peoples of the Caribbean through strategic cooperation mechanisms.

This statement reaffirms Venezuela’s foreign policy based on consolidating alliances with Caribbean nations to address the region’s economic and social challenges.

The acting president concluded her message by celebrating Antigua and Barbuda’s democratic stability and wishing Browne success in his new term as prime minister.

Venezuela congratulates the people of Antigua and Barbuda

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela extended its most sincere congratulations to the people and government of Antigua and Barbuda following the general election held on April 30, 2026.

According to the Venezuelan official statement, the electoral process not only reaffirms Antigua and Barbuda’s unwavering democratic commitment but also stands as an exemplary testament to civic duty and popular sovereignty.

The statement further congratulated the Labor Party of Antigua and Barbuda and, in particular, Prime Minister Gaston Browne for his electoral victory, which grants him the citizenry’s support to begin a fourth consecutive term.

“This result is a clear reflection of the trust placed in his leadership and vision to guide the destinies of the Caribbean island,” the statement declared.

The statement reiterated that the Venezuelan government reaffirms its firm commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela is committed to deepening initiatives that promote the comprehensive development of both nations, based on the principles of solidarity, complementarity, and mutual respect that have historically guided diplomatic relations between the two states.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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