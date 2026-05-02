Venezuelan National Assembly Deputy Jorge Arreaza highlighted the importance of the communal system as the fundamental pillar of working-class emancipation in Venezuela.

In a social media post on Friday, May 1, Arreaza stated that the current geopolitical landscape and Venezuela’s internal reality confirm that popular organization is the only way to guarantee the State’s self-determination and democratic stability.

Nuestra historia, las actuales turbulencias geopolíticas, así como las circunstancias nacionales, lo confirman:

La COMUNA es camino y destino de la clase trabajadora de Venezuela; es LA alternativa civilizatoria que asegura nuestra soberanía, democracia real y liberación total. pic.twitter.com/n756DuM93w — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) May 1, 2026

Arreaza called the commune a “civilizational alternative” that transcends traditional models, positioning it as the strategic objective for the total liberation of the working class.

He added that strengthening these territorial structures ensures a real and direct democracy, protecting the nation from external turbulences.

The vision suggests that communal empowerment is not just a political goal but a comprehensive defense mechanism against national and international circumstances.

He added that the National Assembly will continue to promote laws and legal frameworks that allow citizens to govern from their own communities.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF