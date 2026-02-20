 Venezuela Reaffirms 1966 Geneva Agreement as Only Valid Legal Means to Resolve Essequibo Dispute – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 20, 2026
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil speaks at the forum "60 Years of the Geneva Agreement: Validity, Legality, and Historical Position of Venezuela." Photo: Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil speaks at the forum "60 Years of the Geneva Agreement: Validity, Legality, and Historical Position of Venezuela." Photo: Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela.

Translate »