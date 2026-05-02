Hugo Chávez, the former President of Venezuela who led the country from 1999 until his death in 2013. He is known for founding the Bolivarian Revolution, a socialist political movement that significantly reshaped Venezuela's political and social landscape. Photo: Monthly Review.

Hugo Chávez, the former President of Venezuela who led the country from 1999 until his death in 2013. He is known for founding the Bolivarian Revolution, a socialist political movement that significantly reshaped Venezuela's political and social landscape. Photo: Monthly Review.