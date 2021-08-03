Cuba´s FM Thanks Venezuela for Food Donation

Havana, Aug 2 (Prensa Latina) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Sunday thanked Venezuela for its food donation in the face of US hostility and blockade against the two countries.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez welcomed the Venezuelan donation, as Cuba is presently facing up its most critical moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Solidarity between our peoples is strengthened in the face of imperialist hostility and the fierce blockade that intends for us to surrender to hunger and necessity,” Bruno Rodríguez tweeted.

In recent days Cuba also received donations from Mexico, Russia, Bolivia, China, and other nations.

Food, medical supplies, syringes, and biosafety material arrived in Cuba to help the country meet the complex scenario caused by the pandemic and the impact of the US blockade.