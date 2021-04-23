Cuba’s Soberana 02 to Start Phase 3 Trials in Iran

Tehran, Apr 20 (Prensa Latina) – Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Soberana 02, will soon begin Phase 3 clinical trials in Iran, according to the Pasteur Institute of that country.

The trials will involve 24,000 volunteers in seven provinces in the north, center and south of the country. In two of those territories a third booster dose will be applied, explained the director of the institute, Alireza Biglari, to the local ISNA news agency.

“The third dose can be effective in boosting the immunity of people who have previously been infected with COVID-19.” he noted.

The director added that, if this stage proves successful, Cuba’s Soberana 02 could be used for mass vaccination in Iran.

Eight universities of Medical Sciences, in the Iranian provinces of Mazandaran, Babol, Isfahan, Yazd, Kerman, Hormozgan, Zanyan, and Hamedan, will participate in the trials.

