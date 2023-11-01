Venezuelan Minister for Defense Vladimir Padrino López said that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is prepared for all scenarios, responding to the dangerous statements made by the president of Guyana. Padrino López added that the Venezuelan people will demonstrate their commitment to the country in the consultative referendum over the Essequibo dispute, scheduled for December 3.
Padrino López made these statements in a video about the Essequibo territory and dispute that was posted to his social media accounts this Tuesday, October 31.
“We prepare for all scenarios. However, we hope that peace and reason prevail,” he stated in the video, after highlighting the dangerous nature of the Guyanese president’s statements.
President Maduro to Guyana After Oil Companies Drill in Disputed Waters: ‘You Are Messing with a Nation of Anti-Imperialists’
“We see with concern how the arrogant and warmongering rhetoric of the president of Guyana is increasing, without a doubt following the script dictated by the US Southern Command, even daring to talk about issues that are of strict concern to all Venezuelans, such as the popular referendum enshrined in our Constitution,” said Minister Padrino López.
He added that the defense of Essequibo must not only have the support of international law but also the will of the Venezuelan people.
“On December 3, 2023, the people will be in the streets demonstrating their commitment to the country and saying: The sun of Venezuela rises on the Essequibo!” said Padrino López.
