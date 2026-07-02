The Venezuelan government has taken official measures in response to the magnitude of the tragedy that has shaken the country. Through an official statement released on social media, the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, announced seven days of National Mourning in memory of the victims of the recent and destructive earthquakes. The measure took effect at 6 p.m. on the day of its publication.

“Venezuela’s soul is torn apart”: the acting president’s message

The document issued by the government reflects the emotional and institutional impact of the worst natural disaster the nation has faced in recent decades. In the statement, Delcy Rodríguez expressed the following:

“Venezuela’s soul is torn apart by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes. Today, we share in the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and offer our prayers for the injured, the missing, and the affected communities.”

Likewise, the acting president reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the victims: “In these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who are suffering this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to support and protect them.”

Devastating toll in the central and northern regions of the country

Although rescue and assessment teams remain deployed in the most affected areas—primarily in Greater Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua—preliminary data from various agencies paint a critical picture:

Victims and missing persons: Rescue efforts are prioritizing the search for people trapped under collapsed structures, with reports that unfortunately anticipate a continued increase in the number of dead and injured.

Collapsed infrastructure: Government reports indicate the complete collapse of nearly 200 critical buildings. However, preliminary satellite assessments suggest that tens of thousands of structures in the northern region have sustained varying degrees of damage.

Multi-billion dollar losses: Estimates from international organizations place the economic impact of the tragedy on a massive scale, calculating billions of dollars in material losses and reconstruction costs.

Emergency deployment and reconstruction funds

To address the emergency, authorities have activated a national emergency plan coordinated by security forces and civil protection agencies. Among the first major financial actions announced is the allocation of a special fund of US $200 million earmarked exclusively for the immediate assistance of affected families and the restoration of essential public services.

Authorities urge the public to stay informed only through official channels and to cooperate with the instructions of the rescue teams operating on the ground.

Acting President Rodríguez, via aerial survey, confirmed the damage in La Guaira state on Tuesday and also visited refugees in Los Caracas. A temporary camp has been set up in Los Caracas to provide comprehensive support to families affected by the earthquakes.

During her visit, the acting president reported that national and international rescue teams continue their work.

“We are still working,” said the acting president. “At this time, we have identified eight locations where there may be survivors. National and international rescuers are activated, as is the health system, to save lives as quickly as possible.”

She also assured that the government is monitoring the temporary camps and verifying the measures put in place to protect those affected by the earthquakes in order to ensure their safety.

Emotional support for the most vulnerable populations within these camps is also being prioritized. “There are traumatic situations that have left their mark on our children, and we have special plans in place for psychological support,” announced the acting president. “We also have special construction plans to provide housing quickly,” she added.

In Los Caracas, the acting president, along with the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, spoke with the victims and listened to their complaints, needs, and expressions of gratitude.

On Wednesday, the president began to tour healthcare centers serving those affected by the double earthquake, specifically the Pérez Carreño Hospital and the Padre Machado Oncology Hospital.

The purpose of the visit is to assess the operational capacity and supply flow, verify the infrastructure, and maintain direct contact with patients and their families to resolve logistical issues.

(Alba Ciudad) with additional content by Orinoco Tribune

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL