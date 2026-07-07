Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez reaffirmed her authority as commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) in response to questions about the deployment of troops in La Guaira state and other areas affected by the June 24 double earthquake. She made the statement during her speech commemorating the 215th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence and the joint graduation ceremony of the Bolivarian Military University of Venezuela (UMBV) on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Referring to a question posed to her at a press conference with international media on July 2, in which a journalist asked who gave the order to deploy the military in La Guaira state following the tragedy, Rodríguez responded on Sunday: “Recently, a journalist asked me who had given the order to deploy the FANB to La Guaira and the disaster sites. I gave the order as commander-in-chief of our FANB!” she replied. “When I took the oath of office, I said: ‘I take the baton of command and hand it over to the Venezuelan people so that it may go where the people need it most.’”

“I gave the order, and I take responsibility for our FANB, which is there on the ground!” she repeated. “Underneath the rubble, there is still a mother mourning her son. Under the rubble, there is still a son mourning his mother, a brother, a grandmother, an uncle, a friend.”

“I do not understand how in these moments of pain for Venezuela, of national mourning, there are those who dare to resort to misery, there are those who dare to plan for social unrest! There will be no social unrest here. What we have here is profound social solidarity from our people,” she stated in front of the military and civilian audience.

A new republic

The president called thatVenezuela demonstrate to the world that “we are already on the path to forging the solid, deeply rooted foundations for a new republic based on the highest and most sublime values of humanity—a Republic that communicates with the world on equal terms, that speaks to humanity of the values of cooperation, friendship, and solidarity.” She explained that this is why international aid has been based on these principles, which are “the universal legacy of our Liberator Simón Bolívar.”

“Let us go toward that new republic! Let us forge it, let us build it,” she stated. “Let us leave behind the wretched, the heartless, the haters, the intolerant, those who want to harm our people. Let us unite in a single embrace, let us unite in a single heart… that rises again from these painful ruins—for a Venezuela that rises with dignity to rebuild, but to rebuild from a different education, with enduring values that inspire good, recognition, and respect for others.”

Defense of the armed forces

Previously, the acting president recalled the events of January 3, 2026, noting that “we already knew that something had broken deeply in Venezuelan society. We had to find a space, a path to build a new society, a new spirituality, a different human being.”

“This new human being has now been tested by nature with the double earthquake of June 24. It has tested us to know where goodness, love, understanding, and mercy lie. However, we have also witnessed hatred and misery,” she said, referring to statements made by sections of the extremist opposition in recent days.

She recalled that on March 26, 1812, a massive earthquake devastated Caracas and other Venezuelan cities on Holy Thursday. Then, “the anti-patriots tried to use the earthquake to go against the young nascent Republic of 1811,” pointing to the clergy and Spanish allies of that era who claimed the tragedy was divine retribution against the independence fighters.

“Likewise, today there is an attempt to attack Venezuelan institutions,” she said, pointing to attacks against the FANB by certain journalists, influencers, and media outlets claiming the military has done nothing to help the population affected by the earthquakes.

“They have tried to attack our armed forces by denigrating and smearing them. Yet, we have seen them there, helping the people, saving lives, recovering bodies,” Rodríguez said. “Our armed forces have been there, and that is the institution on which we must build our deepest foundations, because therein lies the spirit of solidarity instilled in us by our Liberator Simón Bolívar.”

“There can be no room for any kind of conspiracy, internal or external, no matter where it comes from! This is a new moment for Venezuela. We must lay the foundations of a new Republic, definitely looking to the future… with Venezuelan men and women who are proud of their history, their freedom, and their independence,” she emphasized.

FANB emergency response unit

During the ceremony, Acting President Rodríguez announced the creation of the Special Emergency Task Force “Grand Marshal of Ayacucho Antonio José de Sucre.”

“I have given the order to the Ministry of Defense to create a special emergency task force to respond to emergencies in the face of disasters of this nature. It will be named after the grand marshal of Ayacucho, Antonio José de Sucre,” she instructed military authorities.

This new body will have as its primary objective an immediate, coordinated response to natural disasters, strengthening the FANB’s operational capacity to protect the population in critical situations. Rodríguez formally appointed Brigadier General Pavón Castellanos to lead this strategic unit, handing over the official standard during the ceremony held in the Courtyard of Honor of the Academies at Fort Tiuna.

For their first official act, Acting President Rodríguez directly instructed the newly graduated lieutenants and junior-grade officers to immediately deploy to the disaster zone in La Guaira state to join temporary camps, damaged infrastructure, and health centers to provide logistical and human support.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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