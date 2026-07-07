Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez alongside National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Defense Minister Gustavo González López, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello during the celebrations of the 215 years of Venezuela's independence on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez alongside National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Defense Minister Gustavo González López, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello during the celebrations of the 215 years of Venezuela's independence on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.