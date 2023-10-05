Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Democratic Action (AD) pre-candidate for the opposition primary elections, Carlos Prosperi, stated that he has doubts that the conditions are in place for primaries to be held by the far-right opposition.

In an interview with opposition journalist Vladimir Villegas this Wednesday, October 4, Prosperi said that, to date, he does not know where he will vote in the opposition internal process scheduled for next Sunday, October 22.

“When I clicked on the link of the National Primary Commission (CNP) website, it indicates: ‘you will vote at Las Acacias School.’ When I asked if the school is going to function, they tell me ‘no,’” he added in order to explain how poorly organized the primaries are.

Prosperi indicated that corrective measures must be made immediately, emphasizing that these uncertainties must be overcome by the opposition before the proposed date of October 22. “Many people don’t know where they are going to exercise their right to vote,” he added.

According to polling firms, Prosperi is the third or fourth most popular opposition candidate, far behind first-place Maria Corina Machado. He is backed by the most solid electoral apparatus among opposition forces, that of the Democratic Action party. For this reason, many believe that he may become a reliable option for presidential candidate if he reaches second place and disqualifications prevent Machado or Henrique Capriles from running.

New CNP state head resigns

This Monday, as a result of the differences in this opposition bloc, the president of the regional board of the Apure state, Deisy Solórzano, resigned after claiming that she wanted to carry out her work without obstacles.

The CNP official said that her resignation was due to “very personal reasons that affect her physical integrity and honorability and that of her family.” She pointed out that she represents teaching union and civil society and that she is not a member of any political party.

Solórzano added that she wanted to do the work “without obstacles, without tripping. In life, sacrifices must be made in order to move forward,” since attacks must be aimed at the adversary, which is why she urged a review of the manner in which the opposition pursues politics.

After learning of Solórzano’s resignation, sources from the Unitary Platform revealed to a local media outlet that the resignation of the president of the regional board was due to alleged interventions by leaders of the Justice First and Democratic Action parties in the selection of voting poll members and the specific location of the voting centers.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.