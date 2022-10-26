During a press conference, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello condemned the migration program implemented by the US Government against Venezuelan migrants as a political strategy to attack the nation.

Cabello further condemned other countries for also closing their borders following the US government’s announcement to deport Venezuelans illegally entering the US.

“Now you see that after the United States said what it said, that it was going to apply a new strategy and suddenly all the borders were closed,” said Cabello, “Panama announced the closure of its border, the other too. Why didn’t they do it before? The Foreign Minister of Panama says that anyone who wants to fly by plane can do so, we are not going to require any paperwork. And why didn’t they do it before? Because it was a plan,” he added.

"El tema de deportación de Estados Unidos es político, es tanto que hasta Marco Rubio, quién "defendía" a los venezolanos, defiende las acciones del Gobierno de Biden. Ellos (derecha) reciben plata cada vez que aumenta el número de migrantes", Diosdado Cabello.@dcabellor pic.twitter.com/p6FzzHRGk0 — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) October 24, 2022

Cabello then asserted that the opposition has insisted on talking about a migratory crisis concerning the Darién Gap with the goal of hurting Venezuela.

“The presence of Tomás Guanipa in the Darién confirms that it is a farce, the farce of what they attempted to do in our country,” he commented.

Cabello also considered the possibility that former deputy Juan Guaidó will be left without the support of the US.

“Guaidó is a problem for the United States, they do not know what to do with an inept thief,” said Cabello, “They don’t know what to do with him. Now, we know imperialism, we shouldn’t trust them.”

The PSUV leader also spoke about the work of the party’s bases in tending to the Venezuelan states affected by the heavy rains in recent days.

In his speech, Cabello highlighted the strength of the political base in the recovery of Las Tejerías and El Castaño, Aragua state, after the disasters caused by intense rains.

“If there is something we have to recognize in the grassroots structures, it is their great nobility, their Chavista love and their enormous solidarity,” he said.

(Red Radio VE) By Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

