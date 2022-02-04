Diosdado Cabello: Spirit of February 4 will Never Die

A few hours before the 30th anniversary of February 4, 1992—the day when Hugo Chavez and several other brave Venezuelan military officials shook Venezuela while trying to oust the neoliberal government of Democratic Action politician Carlos Andres Perez—the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, assured the nation that the spirit of that day will never die.

“February 4 (4F) was well worth it to liberate the homeland, that’s why the spirit of February 4 will never die,” he said during the inauguration ceremony of the 4F Plaza, at the General Command of the Bolivarian Army.

He recalled that 30 years ago the country was submerged in poverty rates of 80%. “We managed to break with the state of dependency on the United States government, the appearance of a leader like Chavez in that moment, that ‘for now’ of that day is the ‘forever’ that we are living today,” he said.

“I thank life for the opportunity to be able to express these words, 30 years after that February 4, this tribute is not only to Hugo Chávez, but also to history and to the fallen, 30 years later this country has found its path,” he remarked.

During the inauguration of the 4F Plaza, he highlighted, “this Plaza today that has become and will become a space for meeting, reflection and thought, a beautiful space designed with all the things that have blessed the revolution, love towards the people, the civic-military union, Latin American unity, the flame that we carry inside as a people, our symbols.”

“Only 30 years ago we were just the heroes of our families… 30 years later we can say that the 4F was well worth it, in order to to liberate this country, what was done was well worth it, those who fell in combat as well,” he said.

During the inauguration of the 4F Plaza, at the General Command of the Venezuelan army, he thanked his 4F comrades “from his heart as a soldier and comrade in arms.”

“We have taken different paths, but we always find each other, life is like that, may this moment serve as a spiritual reunion for the forces of good, for the courage and dignity of an armed force united with our people, which today is a bulwark of this revolution,” he further stated.

Chavez’s path

Likewise, the Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, stressed that the Bolivarian ethos of February 4 must remain in the barracks.

“The combatants of February 4 walked the path that Commander Chavez showed us, of mind and heart, to seek peace, salvation and defend of the homeland. Thirty years after that day, we remember what the roar of commanding voices sounded like and we will celebrate in every soul the emergence of a bolivarian path, this perspective must remain in every barracks,” he said.

He added that on February 4, the nation not only saw an irruption of the military youth of the era, but also an irruption in history of Venezuela which transformed the historical evolution of the country.

He also alluded to the approach of the “3 Rs dot Net” made by President Nicolás Maduro, “we are taking up the fighting spirit of Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez through the method of the 3 Rs, and in the framework of this activity we highlight the R of Renaissance,” he said.

Featured image: PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello next to Minister for Defense Vladimir Padrino. Photo: Twitter/ @eeilems.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

