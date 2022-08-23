The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Deputy Diosdado Cabello, noted this Monday, August 22, that the governments of the world have not commented on the hijacking of the Venezuelan plane in Argentina, because it is not politically convenient for them. In particular, singled out the United Nations (UN):

“No international organization is going to take a stand on the hijacking of the Venezuelan plane in Argentina. For those international bodies, nothing has happened. The UN is on the United States payroll. We cannot expect anything to come out of it.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega Lashes Out at President of Argentina re: EMTRASUR Boeing 747 Case

“Oddly, they released the cargo from the plane, but the crew who were there cannot return to their country,” said Cabello. “We are used to fighting like this. They will return to their homeland and will be greeted with embraces.” Venezuelan and Iranian workers are being held again their will in Argentina, without any charges or evidence of wrongdoing, despite the smear campaign launched by US and Israeli intelligence services and the compliant mainstream media.

On the other hand, Cabello thanked the countries that have expressed their solidarity with Venezuela:

“You are not going to listen to Bachelet saying something about this. Some Venezuelans held not only unjustly, but held illegally in Argentina—nothing happens to them [bureaucrats], and we are not going to expect anything good to come out of them. Fortunately, we have had demonstrations of solidarity from the peoples, whose voice has been heard.”

He described the event as an “act of cowardice,” and said that Venezuela will exercise all legal mechanisms to expedite the return of the aircraft and the crew.

RELATED CONTENT: Lawfare as an Imperialist Weapon: The Case of the Venezuelan Plane

Venezuelan analysts cite the controversial incident carried out by Argentinian authorities as further proof of how governments in the Southern Cone remain under the control of the CIA, the FBI, and Mossad. Essentially, they serve as the lapdogs for the US strategy that bullies the government and the people of Venezuela and Iran.

Jesús Rodríguez Espinoza, Orinoco Tribune founder and editor, had this to say about the gangsterism of the United States and its junior partner Israel: “those countries, in their attempt to create fear in other nations, instead inspire more people to stand up to their blatant, nasty imperialist approach, full of lies and defamation, leading more people to despise those countries.”

Monomeros case

During the press conference, Cabello also referred to the situation of the Venezuelan company Monómeros, located in Colombia:

“I have the impression that those who embezzled from Monómeros are going to be prosecuted in Colombia. That is why there is no one left there. They disappeared, and no one dares to say where they are. The long arm of justice will reach them. They smashed Monómeros. All these people will have to pay.”

“There is the scandal of Monómeros,” added Cabello. “They not only stole it, but also destroyed that company. However, whoever wants more, go see how they left the embassy and the consulates [in Colombia]. It is evidence of what the opposition intends to do when it is in control of something: they destroy it, just as they have destroyed the opposition itself.”

(RedRadioVE) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.