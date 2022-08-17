The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, criticized his Argentinian counterpart, Alberto Fernández, for following orders from the United States and for having the Venezuelan Boeing 747-300 detained in Buenos Aires, along with its crew.

During an event for the 42nd anniversary of the naval force, Ortega repudiated the Argentinian government for kidnapping Venezuelan brothers and sisters, only because the White House ordered it.

“They have kidnapped 11, 12 Venezuelan brothers because that is how the Yankees ordered it from Washington, and they wash their hands saying that it is a matter of justice,” Ortega said.

Likewise, Ortega said that whoever occupies the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)—currently led by Argentina—has become an instrument of the Yankee empire.

"No sé qué papel tendrá la CELAC si Argentina no tiene el honor de no someterse al imperio, un presidente como Alberto Fernández en la Celac da vergüenza. Argentina debe regresar el avión de Venezuela”. Daniel Ortega, presidente de Nicaragua 🇳🇮. pic.twitter.com/8GRVbOiuMv — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) August 16, 2022

The Nicaraguan president expressed his opinion that Argentinian President Alberto Fernández is playing a shameful and “more degrading” role than the one played by the secretary of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

“The president of CELAC … is playing a more shameful, sadder, more degrading role than Almagro, who is openly an instrument of the gringos,” Ortega said.

Finally, he urged the Argentinian authorities to return the crew and the plane to their true owners.

Daniel Ortega’s statements arise from the controversial retention of the EMTRASUR Boeing 747, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, grounded in Buenos Aires since last June.

On August 2, the United States asked Argentina to seize the plane following a court order in which it was claimed that US export laws had been violated when EMTRASUR bought the aircraft from Mahan Air (belonging to Iran).

After the decision of the US Court, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, requested that a communication and public relations campaign be launched to demand the return of the plane to Venezuela. At the time, he called for a halt of the ongoing attacks against Venezuela.

Venezuela’s National Assembly also delivered a letter to the Embassy of Argentina in Venezuela demanding the prompt return of the aircraft.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

