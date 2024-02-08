The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has condemned the recent statements of the president of ExxonMobil, Alistair Routledge, who confirmed that the oil conglomerate will continue their operations in Guyana, even in waters yet to be delimited, including the disputed Essequibo territory.

The vice president said that these statements “violate the Argyle Agreements and international legality,” and emphasized that “Venezuela will not rest in its defense of the Essequibo territory and will assert its rights in any circumstances that may arise,” issuing her condemnation via social media this Wednesday, February 7.

Venezuela rechaza declaraciones amenazantes del pdte de la Exxon Mobil, Alistair Routledge. Esta trasnacional energética no solo se subroga la soberanía de Guyana, gobierna a las altas autoridades de ese país, alienta la ilegítima vía de la Corte Internacional de Justicia en… pic.twitter.com/eZ0mHLFm3j — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) February 7, 2024

The statements were reported by the News Source Guyana news outlet, which also indicated that the US oil transnational company’s contract with the government of Guyana “is valid not only under the laws of Guyana, but also under international laws, and therefore, has all the right to operate in the Stabroek Block.”

Faced with this situation, Vice President Rodríguez described Routledge’s words as threatening and pointed out that “this oil transnational not only subrogates the sovereignty of Guyana, it governs the high authorities of that country. It encourages the illegitimate path of the International Court of Justice to the detriment of the Geneva Agreement, but also seeks to protect its illicit operations, in a sea that has yet to be delimited, under the warmongering cloak of the United States in complicity with Guyana.”

Si la ExxonMobil cuenta con una compañía de seguridad privada representada por el Comando Sur y una pequeña sucursal en el gobierno de Guyana, bien por ellos, pero en el espacio marítimo que por derecho es de Venezuela ¡Recibirán una respuesta proporcional, contundente y apegada… https://t.co/FjJzqFOr1K — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) February 7, 2024

Venezuela will respond to ExxonMobil’s threats

The minister for defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino, spoke out against the actions promoted from Guyana by ExxonMobil, and stated that they will receive “a proportional, forceful response that adheres to the law.”

“If ExxonMobil has a private security company represented by the Southern Command and a small branch in the government of Guyana, good for them,” Padrino wrote via social media, “but in the maritime space that rightfully belongs to Venezuela, they will receive a proportional, forceful, and lawful response! The Essequibo is ours!”

Last December, St Vincent and the Grenadines hosted the first round of talks between the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to resolve the situation regarding the dispute over the Essequibo territory.

Following the talks, the Argyle Agreement was signed, where both parties committed to maintaining dialogue to resolve the controversy and to hold a next meeting in approximately three months. That meeting was held a few days ago in Brasília, the capital of Brazil.

Within the framework of these talks, they agreed to create a joint commission, which will be made up of the foreign ministers and corresponding delegations of both nations, that will work to jointly address the Essequibo territorial dispute.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.