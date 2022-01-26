Facebook ‘Permanently’ Deletes HispanTV Page

In a new attack against freedom of expression, Facebook has removed HispanTV page without giving any explanation.

Without any prior notice, Facebook has “permanently” deleted the HispanTV page, which had over 1.4 million followers.

At the moment, HispanTV is using an alternative page: www.facebook.com/nexolatino, where it continues to publish news and other content.

The Facebook page that was just deleted had been “temporarily” blocked on October 18, so nothing could be posted on Facebook by the channel administrators. Moreover, Facebook never properly responded to HispanTV’s appeal against the measure.

In this situation, HispanTV filed a complaint, but Facebook responded that it could not resolve the problem, since it now has fewer available reviewers due to COVID-19 infections.

In Facebook’s own words, the cause of the sanction was something surprising: “sharing pornographic content,” which is an unfounded accusation, since the diffusion of this type of content is illegal according to the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran itself.

As a countermeasure, HispanTV has simultaneously created other accounts that will continue to provide its content through links such as HispantvAsiaOccidental, Hispantv.América Latina, Hispantv Programas, Documentales en Hispantv and IranHispanTV.

HispanTV has repeatedly been the target of media censorship by US technology multinationals, such as Google, Instagram and Facebook.

Iranian authorities have often denounced the crackdown on Iranian media as a flagrant “violation of freedom of expression and the free flow of information.”

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

