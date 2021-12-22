FANB Has Seized Over 45 Tons of Drugs Trafficked into Venezuelan Territory from Colombia

On Tuesday, December 21, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), General in Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez informed that, to date, a total of 45,136,932 kg of drugs coming into Venezuela from Colombia have been seized.

Through his Twitter account, Hernández Lárez stated that this feat was possible thanks to the efforts by the FANB which will continue its “battle to prevent our territory from being used as a TANCOL drug trafficking route. Venezuela is a territory of Peace!”

La #FANB en despliegue de seguridad Escudo Bolivariano, hasta la fecha 20DIC21 ha incautado 45.136,932 Kg de droga provenientes desde Colombia. Seguiremos en batalla evitando que nuestro territorio sea usado como ruta del narcotráfico TANCOL. ¡Venezuela es territorio de Paz! pic.twitter.com/W8YDHdW8CN — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) December 21, 2021

Moreover, Hernández Lárez reiterated that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) remains deployed and alert all over Venezuela to guarantee order, protection, tranquility and peace of the Venezuelan people during this Christmas season.

La #FANB se mantiene desplegada y alerta contribuyendo con su misión de mantenimiento del orden interno, garantizando la protección, tranquilidad y el disfrute de la población en estas navidades bioseguras. pic.twitter.com/igCtQQCTXU — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) December 21, 2021

The gangs identified as Colombian Terrorists, Assassins and Drug Traffickers (TANCOL) are criminal groups that operate in the Colombia-Venezuela border areas.

Featured image: FANB General in Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez addressing the troops. Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Últimas Noticias) by Sheila Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

