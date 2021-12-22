December 22, 2021

FANB Has Seized Over 45 Tons of Drugs Trafficked into Venezuelan Territory from Colombia

On Tuesday, December 21, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), General in Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez informed that, to date, a total of 45,136,932 kg of drugs coming into Venezuela from Colombia have been seized.

Through his Twitter account, Hernández Lárez stated that this feat was possible thanks to the efforts by the FANB which will continue its “battle to prevent our territory from being used as a TANCOL drug trafficking route. Venezuela is a territory of Peace!”

Moreover, Hernández Lárez reiterated that the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) remains deployed and alert all over Venezuela to guarantee order, protection, tranquility and peace of the Venezuelan people during this Christmas season.

The gangs identified as Colombian Terrorists, Assassins and Drug Traffickers (TANCOL) are criminal groups that operate in the Colombia-Venezuela border areas.

 

 

Featured image: FANB General in Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez addressing the troops. Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Últimas Noticias) by Sheila Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

