EMTRASUR crew members spent 132 days banned from leaving Argentina

On Tuesday, October 18, Stella Lugo de Montilla, Venezuelan ambassador to Argentina reported that the final five crew members from the Aerocargo del Sur Transport Company (EMTRASUR) plane who remained kidnapped by the Argentine judiciary have finally returned to Venezuela.

“Five crew members of the EMTRASUR plane who were still in Argentina for a legal case that should never have existed, return to Venezuela with the unrestricted support of President Nicolás Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and Minister for Transportation Ramón Celestino Velásquez,” Ambassador Lugo wrote on Twitter.

The other crew member had already been allowed to return to Venezuela on September 14.

Stella Lugo explained that the EMTRASUR crew members spent 132 days “with a measure prohibiting them from leaving the country and with their passports withheld.”

She stressed: “The truth assists them, it prevails and that is why today they return to Venezuela to join their families and the other 14 crew members, who, like you, never bowed.”

#18Oct 5 tripulantes del avión de #EMTRASUR que aún permanecían en #Argentina por una causa judicial que nunca debió existir, regresan a Venezuela. Con el apoyo irrestricto del Pdte @NicolasMaduro, la Vicepdta @delcyrodriguezv, del Canciller @Fariacrt, Ministro @rvaraguayan pic.twitter.com/8zOaGYVSHr — Stella Marina Lugo de Montilla (@StellaMarinaLu2) October 18, 2022

She said that the last five crew members who are now free “did not renounce their principles despite being in unfavourable conditions and remained dignified, with high morale.”

She added, “You are an example of dignity, strength and courage; authentic heroes of the Homeland. Long live Venezuela! We will continue to win!”

Después de 132 días la tripulación EMTRASUR con medida de prohibición de salida del país y con sus pasaportes retenidos, la verdad les asiste, se impone y por eso hoy regresan a Venezuela junto a sus familias y a los otros 14 tripulantes, que como ustedes, nunca se doblegaron… pic.twitter.com/wzux6CGh06 — Stella Marina Lugo de Montilla (@StellaMarinaLu2) October 18, 2022

Last five crew members finally free

Telesur journalist, Madelein García, said on her Twitter account, “The most awaited moment, the EMTRASUR crew is completely free.”

Then she added, “After 4 months illegally held in Argentina, the last 5 crew members of EMTRASUR, two Venezuelans and three Iranian instructors are finally returning to Venezuela.”

El momento más esperado ya la tripulación de #EMTRASUR está completamente libre. Esta foto en el avión que los lleva de #Argentina a #Bolivia simboliza la #libertad y la injusticia que vivieron durante 4 meses. pic.twitter.com/ryAcBPK3Xe — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) October 18, 2022

EMTRASUR case

Last June, 19 Iranian and Venezuelan crew members were held in Argentina along with the plane they were boarding. They had their personal documents confiscated without any legal action against them.

Last September, after efforts by the Venezuelan government and multiple marches demanding the release of the crew members, 14 of these crew members were released.

Currently, the measure that prevented the return of the EMTRASUR plane to Venezuela has already been annulled by Argentine judge Federico Villena. Despite this, the aircraft continues to be held in Argentine territory.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

