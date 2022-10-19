Maduro reported that 14 schools and high schools in Las Tejerías were refurbished

On Tuesday, October 18, President Nicolás Maduro, stated that school activities will resume in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, on Wednesday, October 19. He reported that 14 schools had been refurbished.

“We start classes in Las Tejerías for boys and girls in elementary schools and young people in high schools. We recovered 14 schools,” he announced.

From Miraflores Palace in Caracas, the president pointed out that, according to what was reported by Minister for Education Yelitze Santaella, they are in a position to proceed with classes in schools.

President Maduro explained that he and his government team are evaluating the entire situation that tropical waves 44 and 45 are generating in the country.

“Today, Wave 45 is entering. Wave 44 entered yesterday through El Castaño and wave 41 entered through Las Tejerías. You have to be aware and alert,” he stated on Tuesday, October 18.

Maduro stressed this is all a product of climate change. “We are facing what has been accumulating in recent years. The climatic conditions have been the consequence.”

He called for progress in an urban restructuring of Las Tejerías, along with various other towns and cities in the country.

“With the fund created for the people of Las Tejerías, we are going with everything. We already have 450 apartments from the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV),” he said.

El Castaño

President Maduro reported that the figure of three deaths from the landslide in El Castaño, Aragua state, remains. “My condolences and my prayers for the eternal rest of their souls. My condolences to their families and neighbors. The images were terrifying,” he said.

He also alerted the residents of El Castaño to the continued rainfall in the region. “There are injured people who were immediately evacuated,” he stressed.

Maduro reported that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), the regional military commands, and security agencies have been responding to the rain emergency that occurred in El Castaño de Maracay, Aragua state, since Monday, October 17.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez offered an assessment from El Castaño, reporting that various groups remain deployed for cleaning work, and mud and debris removal. This includes:

2,500 FANB troops.

700 National risk system members.

200 officials to recover public services.

More than 25 pieces of heavy machinery.

She specified that 10 families have been housed at the Hotel Pipo in the area. “In the El Palmarito sector, there are houses that were completely destroyed.”

Rodríguez reported that the electrical service in the El Castaño sector, Aragua state, has been 80% recovered.

The mayor of Maracay, Rafael Morales, explained that the main road of El Castaño, which represents the “artery that allows access to Palmarito, El Castaño urbanization and Ojo de Agua,” is being recovered.

Morales described the deployment by the authorities as positive. “We have been bringing food and water to the people” in the area where the rain persisted with varying intensity this Tuesday, October 18. Authorities have been preparing for this type of scenario to avoid any negative impact on the community, establishing communication mechanisms with the community, cleaning, and removing sediments.

La Pedregosa

In the Libertador municipality of Mérida state, maintenance crews are still deployed to collect debris and recover the belongings of families affected by the increased flow of the La Pedregosa river, a situation generated by the rainfall recorded in recent hours.

“We are activating six jumbos, two backhoes, two mini showers and two cranes to begin the canalization of the river and avoid major damage,” explained Jehyson Guzmán, governor of Mérida state. Guzmán highlighted the joint deployment of troops from the Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone (ZODI), Civil Protection (PC) and firefighters, as well as officials from the Libertador municipality Mayor’s Office, for the reconstruction work of the La Pedregosa area.

He stressed that the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) is working to recover the electrical service after the electric booth in the La Linda sector was swept away by the La Pedregosa river.

(Ultimas Noticias) By Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

