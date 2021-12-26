Fourth Coffee Export Shipment from Lara State to the United States

Nine containers with 210 tons of green coffee were exported to the United States, from Lara state of Venezuela, through the efforts of the Asopras company together with the Lara Foreign Trade Company (EMCOEX).

José Maldonado, director of EMCOEX, reported this Saturday, December 24, that all operations regarding the fourth export shipment of green coffee to the US were carried out from the GD Jacinto Lara dry port intermodal terminal.

Maldonado explained that through the Secretariat of Economic Development of the Lara state government, these operations are jointly coordinated with the West-Central Customs of the Venezuelan revenue service (SENIAT), National Institute of Comprehensive Agricultural Health (INSAI), the National Anti-drug Command, and the National Guard Command of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

According to the EMCOEX director, these operations are being carried out “with the impetus to contribute to the economic development of our nation through export, from the Lara state, window of the central west of the country for foreign trade.”

In a report, he summarized that this year there have been “43 operations, in which 217 containers and 5,400 tons of material, of the categories mung beans, black bean, sweet biscuit, green coffee, and non-ferrous material, were exported to Vietnam, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, Greece, South Korea and the United States.”

Featured image: Bags of ASOPRAS coffee at Venezuelan docks, ready to be shipped. Photo: Ultimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carmen Luzardo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

