Lara State Exports 71 Tons of Green Coffee to US

A shipment of 71 metric tons of coffee left this Wednesday, October 13, from Lara state’s capital, Barquisimeto, headed to Puerto Cabello for export to the United States.

This information was provided by Mariela Rodríguez, secretary of Economic Development of Lara, who in turn specified that the harvest came from the producers of the Andrés Eloy Blanco municipality in Sanare.

“It has been a great achievement to resume the export of this item and continue to encourage local production,” Rodríguez said.

This is the second export of green coffee that the State Executive has processed with the company Alimentos FBF, through the Foreign Trade Company of Lara CA (Emcoex) and the Intermodal Terminal Dry Dock Jacinto Lara. The first dispatch was completed just ten days ago.

So far in 2021, distribution has exported 196 containers with 4,833 tons of mung beans, black beans, cookies, and now coffee, in 36 operations sent to 11 nations including India, Vietnam, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, and United States.

Featured image: The harvest came from the producers of the Andrés Eloy Blanco municipality in Sanare. Referential photo of green coffee from Miranda State. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carmen Luzardo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

