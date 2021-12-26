President Maduro Praises Christmas Toy Distribution Campaign

On Saturday, December 25, President Nicolás Maduro praised the activities of the Christmas toy distribution campaign, which was carried out as a joint initiative of the Venezuelan government and the social organizations.

In a Christmas message, Maduro wrote on Twitter, “I appreciate the effort and commitment of our leaders who have travelled to every corner of the country to bring smiles to the faces of our boys and girls. We are moved by love for the seedlings of our homeland. Merry Christmas!”

Along with the message, the president posted photos of children receiving their toys in a campaign in Caracas which was headed by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by Nahum Fernández, head of government of the Capital District, and other authorities.

As part of the government’s national program for Christmas, 12 million toys have been distributed throughout the country for children living in working class communities and in childcare centers and other institutions.

The distribution of the toys has been carried out with the support of community leaders.

Agradezco el esfuerzo y compromiso de nuestros Líderes y Lideresas que han llegado a cada rincón del país para dibujar sonrisas en los rostros de nuestros niños y niñas. Nos mueve el amor por el Semillero de la Patria. ¡Feliz Navidad! pic.twitter.com/d6Y2kt1xlJ — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 25, 2021

On December 25, President Maduro expressed his joy for the nativity celebration and urged everyone to uphold the humanistic and loving spirit that characterizes Venezuela.

¡Llegó el Niño Dios! El pueblo celebra esta fecha especial en unión y fraternidad. Vamos a compartir y disfrutar estas tradiciones junto a nuestros seres queridos, con la alegría que nos caracteriza. Que el ejemplo humanista y amoroso de Cristo nos acompañe siempre. pic.twitter.com/q2PSeWV1J0 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 25, 2021

“Baby Jesus has arrived!” wrote Maduro on Twitter. “The people celebrate this special occasion in union and fraternity. Let us share and enjoy our traditions with our loved ones, with the joy that characterizes us. May the humanistic and loving example of Christ always accompany us.”

On December 24, Maduro expressed his wish that peace and prosperity should reign in every Venezuelan home.

Featured image: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez at the toy distribution campaign in Catia and Cota 905 neighborhoods in Caracas. Photo: Twitter/ @NicolasMaduro

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

