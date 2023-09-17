September 17, 2023
A live image of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel is displayed on a screen at the opening ceremony of the G77+China summit in Havana, Cuba, September 15, 2023. Photo: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters.

A live image of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel is displayed on a screen at the opening ceremony of the G77+China summit in Havana, Cuba, September 15, 2023. Photo: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters.