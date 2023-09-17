President Nicolás Maduro participated in the G77+China Summit that was held this weekend in Havana, Cuba, which brought together leaders and representatives of the global south.

The following are some of the key points from his speech:

Maduro remarked that: “The G77+China is a space where we are all equal, where no one seeks to impose, destroy or plunder others. This is the great family of the peoples of the South.”

He called for reflection on what has happened in the world since the organization was founded in 1964 and proposed that the forms of relations in the bloc become a civilizing model, the premise of which is dialogue and unity.

He stated that: “As peoples of the south, we must seek our own paths and not accept dictates from any power with colonial pretensions.”

He said that: “We must promote practical cooperation between regions and countries,” while also asking those who have made progress in this direction to help others who are looking to take this path. This includes emerging powers that have occupied a fundamental space in this century and are a part of the G77, such as China and India, as they should allow countries needing support to have access to all the technological advances in which they are pioneers.

He called for a review of the application of knowledge, science and technology to achieve communicational independence.

He emphasized that: “The G77+China must push for a powerful global initiative to stop unilateral coercive measures against the world’s peoples.”

Finally, he concluded that: “All the historical, political and geopolitical conditions are coming together for the peoples of the south to raise the flags of independence and sovereignty in this century.”

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

