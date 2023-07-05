Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the murdered Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been hospitalized in critical condition due to his hunger strike at the prison of the Lebanese internal security forces, Al-Hadath TV reported citing informed sources.

Last month, Gaddafi’s son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.

Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday, July 2, that Hannibal Gaddafi suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syria-Lebanon border. He and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.

(Sputnik)

