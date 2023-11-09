This Wednesday, Operation Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro intervened in the Trujillo Judicial Confinement Center, one of seven Venezuelan prisons that was not included in the national Ministry for Penitentiary Services. Only one prison remain to be put under the penitentiary service plan.

Venezuela’s minister of the interior, justice, and peace, Remigio Ceballos, was in charge of the operation, as with the previous interventions in Tocorón, Tocuyito, La Pica, Puente Ayala, and Vista Hermosa penitentiaries.

In statement to the press, Ceballos said: “We are liberating the state of Trujillo. Crime was impacting the entire region. The government of President Nicolás Maduro has eliminated gangsterism in Venezuelan prisons.”

Likewise, he commented that nongovernmental organizations and other political and social actors and NGOs have criticized the intervention in the country’s prisons, instead of recognizing the hard work the authorities have been carrying to end crime within the detention centers. “They are ignorant people who do not want to recognize the effort that the national government makes to maintain control,” he said.

Evacuation

From the early hours of this Wednesday, November 8, various state security agencies entered the prison to begin the evacuation of more than 500 inmates and the identification protocol for all of them.

According to reports from the Ministry of the Interior, with the Trujillo Judicial Confinement Center, six prisons have been brought under government management since last September. There remains only one prison to incorporate into the ministry.

For her part, the Minister for Penitentiary Service Celsa Bautista Ontiveros announced via social media platforms that Venezuela has begun the process of transferring the inmates to new detention centers.

“The prison population will move to establishments with a penitentiary regime, where we will guarantee their human rights through medical, comprehensive, and legal care,” she said.

During the evacuation of inmates from the Trujillo Judicial Confinement Center, the Trujillo State’s Secretary of Citizen Security Julio César Yépez was also present, in addition to the Minister for Penitentiary Service Celsa Bautista Ontiveros, general commander of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Elio Estrada; and deputy director of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), Miguel Domínguez.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.