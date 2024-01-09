January 8, 2024
Photographic composition from left to right: The leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Seyed Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi; the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei; the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida; Hezbollah leader Sayyed Nasrallah with a protest of people with Palestinian flags below. Photo: The Cradle.

Photographic composition from left to right: The leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Seyed Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi; the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei; the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida; Hezbollah leader Sayyed Nasrallah with a protest of people with Palestinian flags below. Photo: The Cradle.