August 24, 2023
Soldiers of the apartheid state stand by as Zionist settlers throw stones at Palestinians during clashes in the town of Huwara in the West Bank on October 13, 2022. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP.

Soldiers of the apartheid state stand by as Zionist settlers throw stones at Palestinians during clashes in the town of Huwara in the West Bank on October 13, 2022. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP.