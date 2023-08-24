The United Nations Middle East Envoy Tor Wennesland confirmed that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank so far in 2023. He told the UN Security Council that this year’s figure already exceeds last year’s (167) and pointed to Israeli settlers as responsible for the genocide.

Jewish settlers are groups supported by the government of the Israeli entity in order to advance its racist and apartheid goals, displacing and repressing the Palestinian people and occupying Palestinian territory. According to Wikipedia, there are over 100 Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including 12 in East Jerusalem, and over 20,000 Israelis live in settlements in the Golan Heights. Of these settlements, over 450,000 are located in the West Bank, excluding East Jerusalem, and an additional 220,000 are located in East Jerusalem.

In statements delivered on Monday, August 21, Wennesland blamed these settlers for massacres carried out as the illegal settlements expand and the demolition of Palestinian homes and other structures continues. This year’s death toll is already the highest since 2005 and will likely rise by the year’s end.

Israeli state violence against Palestinians has increased in recent years. Raids are carried out almost daily and aggression reaches unbearable levels as security forces allow, and often protect, illegal and extremist Jewish settlers who wreak havoc inside Palestinian localities.

For his part, the Russian representative Dmitri Polyanskiy referred to the long-term stagnation of the peace process in West Asia, which is aggravated by the Israeli entity’s unilateral actions that create irreversible tragedies on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian people, exhausted by the violence of the apartheid state and the lack of tangible solutions, have organized new forms of resistance, such as the Lions’ Den. Facing the exhaustion of all possible diplomatic and peaceful routes to self-determination, Palestinian social movements clearly find themselves in a position where armed force is justified.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

