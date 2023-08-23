International commercial flight operations in Venezuela have grown by 26.8%, and domestic flights by 58%, as compared with 2022 statistics, according to a report made by Juan Teixeira, the president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC).

During a radio program broadcast this Wednesday, August 23, the head of INAC stated that “the numbers speak for themselves, and are certified by the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA).”

The statistics were also published via posts made on INAC’s social media. “With passion and enthusiasm, the national air sector continues to work on the development and expansion of Venezuelan civil aviation,” the posts added.

#EnVivo Pdte. #INAC @JuanTeixeiraD, en el programa "Dos+Dos" por @Unionradionet "Venezuela ha tenido un incremento del 26.8% en operaciones internacionales y un 58% en vuelos nacionales en comparación al año pasado, los números hablan por si solo y lo certifica la @ALTA_aero". pic.twitter.com/99QXLDkDRJ — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) August 23, 2023

Airlines interested in Venezuela?

During his interview in the radio program, Teixeira reported that there are a large number of international airlines interested in having air connectivity with Venezuela. “The measures we took at the beginning of the pandemic are bearing fruit today,” he noted.

He also highlighted that the visit of the ICAO-SAM Technical Assistance Mission “served to corroborate the fact that we maintain—and exceed by 92.2%—the goals of the last audit carried out in this country, ranking third in South America and fourth in the Americas overall.”

"🇻🇪 fue seleccionada por decisión unánime, para ser la sede del 103 comité ejecutivo de la Comisión Latinoamericana de Aviación Civil #CLAC, hecho en donde se encontrarán 22 delegaciones de la región para sostener un encuentro de alto nivel". Así lo informó la AA @JuanTeixeiraD. pic.twitter.com/W4HSyDV4HD — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) August 23, 2023

Venezuela in Latin American Civil Aviation Commission

Teixeira also noted that Venezuela “was selected—by unanimous decision—to host the 103rd executive committee of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (CLAC), where 22 delegations from across the region will meet to hold a high-level meeting.”

Teixeira specified that the CLAC meeting will be held in Caracas from October 9 to 11, the schedule including “a seminar on the environment, led by the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Juan Carlos Salazar, as well as other meetings that will define the positioning of Venezuela in the region.”

Como parte de la entrevista de la Autoridad Aeronáutica 🇻🇪 ✈️MG. @JuanTeixeiraD en el programa "Dos+Dos", informó que la aerolínea @TurkishAirlines designó a un nuevo Gerente General solo para las operaciones de Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/7eXblfhXqt — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) August 23, 2023

Turkish Airlines in Venezuela

The president of INAC additionally announced that Turkish Airlines, the national airline of Türkiye, has appointed a general management team solely for the purpose of taking care of the airline’s operations in Venezuela.

Teixeira highlighted this as evidence of the relevance that Venezuela signifies for the renowned airline.

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.