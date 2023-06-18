In response to the upsurge in countries applying to join BRICS, German activist Kim Dotcom has made a post on social media upholding Hugo Chávez’s prophecy about the emergence of a new world outside US interests, verifying the correctness of the Venezuelan revolutionary leader’s prediction and adding on Twitter the video of the historic speech that the late Venezuelan leader gave at the 61st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2006.

On that occasion, Chávez stated that sovereign and independent countries would try to liberate themselves from US interests and would rebel against imperialism to change the model of US domination imposed on the world. Recalling this comment, Kim Dotcom related the late Venezuelan president’s opinion to the new world order that is being built through the BRICS+ group of countries.

“Hugo Chávez was right… BRICS+ has emerged,” Dotcom wrote in a tweet where he posted a fragment of the well-known speech that Chávez gave in New York in 2006, where the late revolutionary famously stated, “Yesterday the Devil came here, yesterday the Devil was here, in this very place. It still smells like sulfur!” in reference to the then US President George Bush, who had started the Iraq War based on dishonest pretenses and resulting in the deaths of over a million people.

Hugo Chavez was right: "I have the impression, Mr. Imperialist Dictator, that you are going to live the rest of your life with a nightmare. Because wherever you look, we are going to emerge. We who rise up against US imperialism." BRICS+ has emerged. pic.twitter.com/GVPDRNhK0K — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 16, 2023

In that historic speech, Chávez spoke about the defiance and insurgency of countries resisting US domination and who expressed their support for a multipolar world in search of a fair balance for humanity that would undermine Washington’s domination and the world’s dependence on the US dollar.

“I have the impression, Mr. Imperialist Dictator, that you are going to live the rest of your life with a nightmare,” Chávez said in that speech, addressing US imperialism and its representative, Bush. “Because wherever you look, we are going to emerge. We who rise up against US imperialism, we who clamor for complete freedom of the world, for the equality of peoples, for the respect of the sovereignty of nations. Yes, we are called extremists, we rise up against the empire, we rise up against the model of domination.”

After posting a tweet with that video of Chávez’s speech, Dotcom responded to a comment from another user about the crisis faced by Venezuela throughout the last decade. Dotcom said that the Venezuelan economy “was destroyed by those who did not like what the leaders of Venezuela had to say about US empire.”

“They nationalized everything to get rid of US corporations that were stealing the vast natural resources of Venezuela,” Dotcom added. “Making a principled stand against US empire came at a cost. But in a multipolar world, Venezuela can prosper.”

(Alba Ciudad) by Luigino Bracci Roa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

