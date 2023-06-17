June 17, 2023
Photo composition showing a #FreeAlexSaab banner (left) and a US activist holding a banner that reads "Free Alex Saab, Kidnapped for buying food for the hungry," (right). Photo: COHA.

Photo composition showing a #FreeAlexSaab banner (left) and a US activist holding a banner that reads "Free Alex Saab, Kidnapped for buying food for the hungry," (right). Photo: COHA.