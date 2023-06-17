The government of Venezuela has categorically condemned a new report issued by the US State Department for weaponizing the issue of human trafficking against Venezuela. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela published an official statement rejecting the report of the United States government.

An unofficial translation of the statement is presented below.

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the Annual Report on Human Trafficking published by the State Department of the United States of America, which once again tries to weaponize a sensitive issue for political purposes to attack the Bolivarian government on unfounded grounds.

The illegal and unilateral coercive measures implemented by the US government are intended to cause maximum harm to the Venezuelan population and sometimes constitute an incentive for the migration of people who are vulnerable to the scourge of human trafficking.

Venezuela is also concerned about the fate of Venezuelan nationals in the United States who, being victims of institutionalized discrimination, do not receive due attention and protection against this deplorable crime.

It is regrettable that the United States ignores its responsibility and, at the same time, intends to disqualify the work of the Venezuelan government, which fully complies with its commitments in this matter.

Moreover, Venezuela does not recognize the power by which the United States, whose actions cause flagrant violations of human rights in our region, bestows upon itself to establish itself as a watchdog over the policies implemented by other countries.

International law is one, built on the principles of equality and respect among nations, and not on the whim of a single country, irrespective of its military or economic power. Venezuela urges the government of the United States to base its actions on diplomacy and to respect the sovereignty and self-determination of other nations.

Caracas, June 15, 2023

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

